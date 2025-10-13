Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Full list of 20 living hostages released by Hamas

Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas has released the first batch of Israeli hostages.

The militant group's military wing published the names of 20 living hostages who are set to be released today as part of the Israel-Hamas war ceasefire, news agency AP said

The list includes the same 20 hostages whose names had already been given to Israel earlier as part of the negotiations, and who were confirmed to be released as part of the deal covering living hostages.

Kidnapped soldier Tamir Nimrodi and Nepali national Bipin Josh are not in the list.

In all, Hamas is required to release all 48 hostages — 20 living and 28 believed to be dead — by Monday at noon.

A senior Hamas official was cited by Al Jazeera as saying that the hostages will be released from three different locations in the Gaza Strip, perhaps, referring to the living hostages.

Once released, the hostages will be driven to a military base to see their families or to hospitals if medical care is needed. The remains of deceased hostages, meanwhile, are expected to be sent to the national Institute of Forensic Medicine for identification, reported The Guardian.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, once the hostages are in Israeli territory, Tel Aviv will release about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners currently in detention.

The development comes days after Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of Trump's Gaza peace plan, bringing an end to a fresh phase of hostilities triggered by the 7 October 2023, attack by Hamas.

Here is the list of 20 hostages that Hamas says it is releasing:

Elkana Bohbot Matan Angrest, Avinatan Or, Yosef-Haim Ohana Alon Ohel. Evyatar David, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Rom Braslavski Gali Berman Ziv Berman. Eitan Mor Segev Kalfon, Nimrod Cohen Maxim Herkin Eitan Horn. Matan Zangauker Bar Kupershtein David Cunio Ariel Cunio Omri Miran (With agency inputs)