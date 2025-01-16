Residents and authorities in the Palestinian enclave told Reuters about Israel's military escalated attacks on Gaza after the truce was reached on Wednesday.

Israel intensified strikes on Hamas-controlled Gaza just hours after Qatar and the United States confirmed a ceasefire and hostage release deal in the war-torn Strip.

Residents and authorities in the Palestinian enclave told Reuters about Israel's military escalated attacks on Gaza after the truce was reached on Wednesday. Meanwhile, mediators sought to quell fighting ahead of the truce's start on Sunday.

The intensified attacks on Gaza by Israel was reported amid mass celebration among people over the ceasefire deal, achieved after more than 15-months into the Gaza war. The deal is expected to end the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

"While people celebrated the pact in Gaza and Israel, Israel's military escalated attacks after the announcement," the civil emergency service and residents was quoted by Reuters as saying.

The complex three-phase ceasefire accord between Israel and militant group Hamas, which controls Gaza, emerged on Wednesday after months of mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the US and 15 months of bloodshed that devastated the coastal territory and inflamed the Middle East.

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: Palestinians celebrate the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.

The deal outlines a six-week initial ceasefire with the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, where tens of thousands have been killed. Hostages taken by Hamas would be freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

With 98 Israeli hostages remaining in Gaza, phase one of the deal entails the release of 33 of them, including all women, children and men over 50.

Qatar's Prime Minister confirms that the ceasefire in Gaza will begin on Sunday. If successful, the ceasefire will halt fighting that has razed much of heavily urbanised Gaza, killed over 46,000 people and displaced most of the tiny enclave's pre-war population of 2.3 million, according to Gaza authorities.

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire, Gaza ceasefire: A demonstrator with Lebanese and Palestinian flags celebrates news on a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, in Berlin, Germany, January 15, 2025.

However, Israel said several clauses in the ceasefire deal with Hamas remain "unresolved," but it hopes they will be finalised "tonight". According to news agency AFP, Egyptian state media said talks were under way to open the Rafah crossing to allow aid in to Gaza.