Israel-Hamas ceasefire LIVE: Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza hours after truce and hostage release deal announced

1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST

Israel-Hamas ceasefire Gaza LIVE updates: Qatar and the United States announced Wednesday the ceasefire and hostage-release deal between Israel and Hamas. However, Israel PM Netanyahu a said the ceasefire agreement with Hamas is still not complete.