The long-awaited ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas was reached late Wednesday. The latest deal could end more than a year of bloodshed in the Middle East. Qatar and the United States announced Wednesday the ceasefire and hostage-release deal between Israel and Hamas.
Qatar's Prime Minister said the ceasefire in Gaza will begin on Sunday, and that 33 Israeli hostages will be released in the first phase of its truce with Hamas. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden outlined the Israel-Hamas truce. He said the deal will be unfolded in a phased manner.
The war between Israel and Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip broke out on October 7, 2024 after the Palestinian militant group launch surprise attack in parts of Israel. The latter responded with the further attacks on the Gaza STrip, leading on to a full-blown war there.
Stay tunes to THIS live blog for all the latest updates on Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal:
Israel-Hamas ceasefire LIVE: ‘Indescribable’, says Mahmoud Wadi rejoicing the truce deal
Israel-Hamas ceasefire LIVE: “No one can feel the feeling that we are experiencing now, an indescribable, indescribable feeling," said Mahmoud Wadi in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah before joining a chanting crowd.
Israel-Hamas ceasefire LIVE: Gaza ceasefire deal or no deal? Israel PM Netanyahu says…
As celebrations erupted in parts of Gaza after a ceasefire deal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Wednesday that a ceasefire agreement with Hamas is still not complete and the final details are being worked out.
Israel-Hamas ceasefire LIVE: Celebrations spread in Gaza's Khan Yunis after truce deal
Israel-Hamas ceasefire LIVE: Celebrations erupted in several areas in Lebanon and Gaza following the announcement of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.
As celebrations spread in Gaza's Khan Yunis, Israel said several clauses in the ceasefire deal with Hamas remain "unresolved," but it hopes they will be finalised "tonight".
Israel-Hamas ceasefire LIVE: ‘…until they come back home,’ says relative of Hamas hostage
Israel-Hamas ceasefire LIVE: "...I'm happy but I'm going to fight for each of them until they come back home...", said Ifat Kalderon, cousin of one of the hostages, Ofer Kalderon on Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire and hostage deal
Israel-Hamas ceasefire LIVE: What is the Gaza ceasefire deal?
Israel-Hamas ceasefire LIVE: US President Joe Biden outlined the three-opase Gaza ceasefire deal on Wednesday. Here's what the deal looks like:
Phase One:
- Lasts six weeks, will see a "full and complete ceasefire"
- Israel to withdraw, Palestinians can return home. Hamas to free "a number of" hostages
- "Surge" in humanitarian aid to begin
Phase Two:
- Will see a "permanent end of the war"
- Talks ongoing, but if deal not reached by end of phase one, the ceasefire will last as long as the talks do
- Final hostages released, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza complete
Phase Three:
- Remains of any hostages killed to be returned to their families
- Major reconstruction plan for Gaza to begin
Israel-Hamas ceasefire LIVE: Israel and Hamas agree to three-phase ceasefire deal
Israel-Hamas ceasefire LIVE: Israel and Hamas agreed to pause the devastating war in the Gaza Strip, mediators announced Wednesday. This has raised the possibility of winding down the deadliest and most destructive fighting between the bitter enemies.
The three-phase ceasefire deal promises the release of dozens of hostages held by militants in Gaza and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and to allow hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Gaza to return to what remains of their homes. It would also flood desperately needed humanitarian aid into the territory ravaged by 15 months of war, mediators were quoted by the Associated Press as saying.