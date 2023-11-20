Israel-Hamas conflict: BRICS leaders, UN to hold video summit Tuesday on Gaza
BRICS leaders, along with the heads of state of six invited countries, will participate in a video summit on Tuesday to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will chair the meeting, which will also include UN Secretary-General António Guterres.
