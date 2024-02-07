Israel-Hamas inch closer to fresh ceasefire plan: 10 things you need to know
Israel actively participated in the new ceasefire plan with the top officials of the US, Qatar, and Egypt
Israel-Hamas war: The United States, Qatar, and Egypt are in the middle of some intense negotiations to get Israel and Hamas to agree to a truce as the death toll in the Gaza war nears 28,000. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting the region, his 5th visit since the 7 October attack against Israel, which triggered the Israel-Hamas war.