Hundreds of Palestinian civilians were killed on Tuesday night after a Gaza hospital was bombed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The confirmed source of the attack remains unclear with both Hamas and the Israel Defence Force pointing fingers at each other. US President Joe Biden also said that Pentagon showed it was not likely a strike by the Israeli military. “Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you," Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting.

Also Read: 'Children playing, laughing': Gaza hospital a day before bombing that killed 500 | Video Condemning the Gaza hospital blast, Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has also reacted on the incident and called horrifying. She also urged the Israeli government to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and reiterate the call for a ceasefire. Moreover, the Nobel Prize winner also directed $300k to three charities helping Palestinian people under attack. Also Read: ‘Ripped children to pieces’: Doctors work overtime with dwindling supplies after Gaza hospital attack In a post on X, she wrote, “I’m horrified to see the bombing of al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza and unequivocally condemn it. I urge the Israeli government to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and reiterate the call for a ceasefire. I am directing $300K to three charities helping Palestinian people under attack." Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates

Earlier today, US President Joe Biden during his trip to Israel has announced a $100 million humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank. In a post on X, the US President said that the money will support over 1 million displaced and conflict-affected Palestinians. The Gaza health ministry said 3,478 Palestinians have been killed and 12,065 injured in Israeli air strikes on the besieged enclave since October 7.

Biden also unveiled a deal to allow desperately-needed humanitarian aid to enter worn-torn Gaza, where one million people have fled their homes amid withering Israeli air strikes. After lengthy telephone negotiations with Egypt and face-to-face negotiations in Israel, Biden announced that starting on Friday, a small number of trucks would be permitted to pass through the closed Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza.

It would be the first humanitarian aid to reach Gaza since the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched surprise attacks against Israel on 7 October.

Biden had said said that Israel has been badly victimised, but it should explore the opportunity to relieve the suffering of people in Gaza who have nowhere to go. Further adding, he said, “And if they don't, they'll be held accountable in ways that may be unfair," Biden told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back from Israel on Wednesday.

Pope Francis also appealed for peace amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Expressing concerns, he said, “The situation in Gaza is desperate. Please let everything possible be done to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe. The possible widening of the conflict is disturbing. Let the weapons be silenced; let the cry for peace be heard from the poor, from the people, from the children!"

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!