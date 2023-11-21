comScore
Israel-Hamas to pause fighting for 5 days, free dozens of hostages held in Gaza: US
Israel-Hamas to pause fighting for 5 days, free dozens of hostages held in Gaza: US

The U.S. has brokered a deal between Israel and Hamas to free dozens of hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a four or five day pause in fighting, according to two current U.S. officials and a former U.S. official with knowledge of the talks.

Israel-Hamas war: Israel soldiers transfer detained Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip on November 21, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (AFP)Premium
Israel-Hamas war: Israel soldiers transfer detained Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip on November 21, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (AFP)

The U.S. has brokered a deal between Israel and Hamas to free dozens of hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a four or five day pause in fighting, according to two current U.S. officials and a former U.S. official with knowledge of the talks.

(This is a breaking story. Please come back for further details)

Updated: 21 Nov 2023, 07:29 PM IST
