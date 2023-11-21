Breaking News
Israel-Hamas to pause fighting for 5 days, free dozens of hostages held in Gaza: US
The U.S. has brokered a deal between Israel and Hamas to free dozens of hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a four or five day pause in fighting, according to two current U.S. officials and a former U.S. official with knowledge of the talks.
