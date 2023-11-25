Israel-Hamas truce Day 2: Hamas set to release 14 Israeli hostages in exchange for 42 Palestinian prisoners
Egyptian officials said Hamas was preparing to release 14 Israeli hostages Saturday for 42 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, as part of an exchange on the second day of a cease-fire that has allowed critical humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and given civilians their first respite after seven weeks of war.