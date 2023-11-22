Israel-Hamas truce deal likely from Thursday - Here's everything you need to know
Israel and Hamas agree to a short ceasefire after 47 days of fighting, with both sides releasing prisoners and allowing entry of aid.
Israel and Hamas agreed to a short ceasefire this week after 47 days of fighting. The tentative truce brokered with help from Egypt, Qatar and the United States will see both sides release prisoners and allow entry of aid. Officials indicate that the process could begin on Thursday at 10:00 am (1:30 pm IST).