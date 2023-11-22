Israel and Hamas agreed to a short ceasefire this week after 47 days of fighting. The tentative truce brokered with help from Egypt, Qatar and the United States will see both sides release prisoners and allow entry of aid. Officials indicate that the process could begin on Thursday at 10:00 am (1:30 pm IST). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The brutal seven-week war has thousands of lives with the Gaza health ministry abandoning their tally on November 10. The carefully tracked casualties over the first five weeks of war stood at 11,078. Meanwhile, Israel says that 1,200 people were killed during the surprise Hamas attack on October 7 that triggered the clash. Several hundred others were taken hostage.

The Israel-Hamas truce caps weeks of turbulent negotiations to free around 240 hostages transported to Gaza by militants.

Here are the details of the truce deal: 1. The first truce in the brutal war was reached after mediation by Qatar and hailed around the world as a sign of progress. However, the start time had not been officially announced till Wednesday afternoon.

2. In the initial stage Hamas will release at least 50 hostages in exchange for at least 150 Palestinians jailed in Israel.

ALSO READ: Israel-Hamas war shouldn't be allowed to escalate to regional conflict: PM Modi 3. The truce may be extended beyond the initial four day period if more hostages were freed. A second phase could see 150 more Palestinian prisoners freed in exchange for another 50 hostages during an extended truce.

4. A statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that at least 10 women and children would be released per day to total 50 people over the next four days. The truce could be extended as long as an additional ten hostages were freed per day.

5. Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said that Israeli reconnaissance of Gaza would be put on a temporary hold while hostages were moved.

