Israel-Hamas truce: Hamas to delay second round of hostage releases, demands aid trucks entry in Gaza
In a major setback to Israel-Hamas truce deal, Hamas' arm wing on Saturday announced a delay in the second round of hostage releases until Israel allows aid trucks into northern Gaza.
