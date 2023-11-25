comScore
Israel-Hamas truce: Hamas to delay second round of hostage releases, demands aid trucks entry in Gaza

 Livemint

In a major setback to Israel-Hamas truce deal, Hamas' arm wing on Saturday announced a delay in the second round of hostage releases until Israel allows aid trucks into northern Gaza.

Israeli security forces stand next to ambulances on stand by outside the helipad of Tel Aviv's Schneider medical centre on November 24, 2023, amid preparations for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. On Saturday, Hamas said that it will delay second round of hostage release (AFP)

On the second day of the ongoing Israel-Hamas truce, the armed wing of the Palestinian militant group announced to delay the second round of hostage releases until Israel is committed to letting aid trucks enter northern Gaza.

The hostage releases would be delayed if Israel does not adhere to the agreed terms for the release of Palestinian prisoners, added Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades on Saturday.

Till now there has been no immediate Israeli response to the statement issued by Hamas' armed wing. Except for last-minute changes, 13 Israeli hostages were expected to be freed, an Israeli military spokesperson had told France's BFM television station earlier in the day, reported news agency Reuters.

In return for the release of 13 Israeli hostages, 39 Palestinian prisoners would be released, he added.

Israel-Hamas truce: 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinians

The two sides have agreed to come to a truce deal after Qatar's mediation. As per the deal, 50 hostages are to be exchanged for 150 Palestinian prisoners over four days. Some Palestinian prisoners have been convicted on weapon charges and violent offences.

On the first day of the truce,  13 Israeli women and children were released on Friday in exchange for twenty-four Palestinian women and 15 teenagers. Hamas had captured 240 hostages on a killing spree in southern Israel on October 7.

Delay in the release of the second round of hostages came just hours after Egypt hinted at ‘positive signals’ from all parties over a possible extension of the truce deal. Egypt controls the Rafah border crossing into southern Gaza through which aid supplies have resumed.

Cairo has been mediating with all parties to bring them near to an agreement for the “release of more detainees in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails," said Diaa Rashwan, the head of Egypt's State Information Service (SIS) in a statement. 

Israel has also said that the ceasefire could be extended if Hamas continues to release hostages at a rate of at least 10 per day. Amid the ongoing negotiations between the two sides, Hamas could free around 100 hostages, a Palestinian source told Reuters. On Friday, US President Joe Biden said there was a real chance of extending the truce. However, Israel and Hamas both have said that hostilities would resume soon after the removal of the truce.

