Israel-Hamas truce: Is this the end of the conflict?

How long will this truce hold?

While it has held up so far, it is still fragile. For example, the second batch of hostage releases was delayed by Hamas, which accused Israel of violating the agreement. Intervention by Qatar and Egypt reportedly kept the exchange of prisoners going. Israel has offered to extend the truce if more hostages are released. “We are not ending the war. We will continue until we are victorious," said Lt Gen. Herzi Halevi, chief of the Israeli general staff, just days ago. Israel has not yet achieved its stated goal of destroying Hamas.