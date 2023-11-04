At least 12 persons have been killed in an airstrike by the Israeli forces on a school operated by the United Nations in Gaza, the Hamas-run health ministry of the besieged region said on November 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Al-Fakhoura school, which was reportedly attacked by Israel, is located in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern portion of the Gaza Strip. The school was being used as a shelter home for persons displaced by the conflict.

Over a dozen persons have died and several more have been wounded in the air strike on the school, Mohammad Abu Selmeyah, the head of al-Shifa Hospital, was reported as saying.

Pictures shared by news agencies on social media showed patches of blood, injured persons, broken furnitures and other belongings at the site of the attack.

"People were preparing breakfast, when suddenly bombing started. I found my two girls, one of them was martyred and her head was hit, the second was wounded in her leg... the other girl as well was wounded with shrapnel," news agency Reuters quoted a person as saying in one of the clips that emerged after the attack.

In another Israeli missile strike today, two women were killed at the gate of Nasser Children Hospital, the Gaza health ministry said, adding that several more were injured.

The Israeli military was yet to respond to its latest offensive, that has drawn criticism for allegedly targeting unarmed civilians.

On November 4, the Hamas-run Gaza government claimed that at least 27 persons were killed in an Israeli strike close to a school in the Jabalia camp.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appealed for an immediate ceasefire to minimise the loss of civilian lives. “The humanitarian situation in Gaza is horrific," Guterres said in a statement issued late on November 3. “An entire population is traumatized, nowhere is safe," the top UN official added.

At least 9,227 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in the strikes launched by Israel since October 7, the Gaza health ministry has claimed.

