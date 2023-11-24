On the first day of Israel-Hamas truce, twelve Thai nationals held captive by Hamas were released from Gaza on Friday. Along with them, thirteen Israeli captives were also released on the same day.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin confirmed the release of twelve Thai hostages kidnapped by Palestinian militants during Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel. "It has been confirmed by the security side and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that 12 Thai hostages are already released," he posted on X.

The first group of Israeli hostages are travelling safely with the staff of the International Committee for Red Cross. They are on the way from Khan Younis in southern Gaza to the Rafah crossing into Israel, an Israeli official told Times of Israel. These Israelis will later reunite with their family.

The hostages are expected to pass through the Rafah crossing with Egypt.Thirty-nine Palestinian prisoners are also to be released by Israel.

The releases being made under the four-day cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas that began on Friday.

Israel set to release 150 Palestinian prisoners

As part of the ceasefire deal, Hamas agreed to release some 50 hostages, which also include women and children over four days of the truce with Israel.

The sides also agreed that Hamas might eventually free more hostages, in return for an extension of the ceasefire by an extra day for each 10 Israeli hostages, according to The Times of Israel report.

The news report also said that Israel will release 150 Palestinian prisoners held for terror offences. After the release of 50 Israelis, all the prisoners released by Netanyahu-government will be women and minors. Israel will release 39 prisoners in return for the first 13 Israelis to return.

The ceasefire agreement is being closely monitored by the Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. At present the main focus will be to bring the Israelis who have been released from Hamas captivity, wrote Israel Prime Minister's Office on X, formerly Twitter.

