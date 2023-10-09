Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from Supernova Music Festival near Gaza, death toll crosses 1,100
The all-night nature music festival near the Gaza Strip attended by thousands that came under attack by Palestine-based Hamas militants on Saturday. Israeli rescue service Zaka said it had retrieved hundreds of bodies from the Supernova festival, near Kibbutz Re’im close to Gaza.
Israel-Hamas conflict news updates: The war between Hamas fighters of Gaza and Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel entered a third day. The death toll for both sides mounted to over 1,100 as Israel retaliated to Hamas' deadliest attack via air-water-land on Israel.
Sirens blared, as rockets and anti-missiles munitions streaked through the sky to the roar of fighter jets as plumes of black smoke rose above Gaza, unleashing the Israeli wrath. Gaza that survives in Israeli blockade now faces the ire of PM Netanyahu, as consequence of the Intifada that began as a resistance to apartheid, but has now resulted in retaliation on both sides.
Palestinians in the crowded coastal territory of 2.3 million people braced for what many feared will be a massive Israeli ground attack aiming to defeat Hamas and liberate at least 100 hostages.
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Gaza civilians to get away from all Hamas sites which he has vowed to turn "to rubble".
