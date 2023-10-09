The all-night nature music festival near the Gaza Strip attended by thousands that came under attack by Palestine-based Hamas militants on Saturday. Israeli rescue service Zaka said it had retrieved hundreds of bodies from the Supernova festival, near Kibbutz Re’im close to Gaza.

Israel-Hamas conflict news updates: The war between Hamas fighters of Gaza and Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel entered a third day. The death toll for both sides mounted to over 1,100 as Israel retaliated to Hamas' deadliest attack via air-water-land on Israel.

As Israel volunteers went around looking for dead bodies, injured people following the terror attack, a shocking discovery was made wherein at least 260 bodies were recovered from a site in Israel where a music festival was going on.

Israel battled Hamas fighters still holed up in southern towns Monday and massed tens of thousands of troops near the Gaza Strip after vowing to defeat the Palestinian militant group whose surprise attack the shocked nation has likened to 9/11.

"We're still fighting," said military spokesman Richard Hecht as army forces battled holdout Hamas fighters for a third day in at least seven locations in southern communities near the coastal enclave, as reported by AFP.

"We thought by yesterday we would have full control," he said as Israeli army reservists joined the fight to clear and evacuate southern towns and kibbutz communities. "I hope we will by the end of the day."

Chilling message from Music festival attendee near Gaza According to local media reports, a chilling message from a 23-year old attendee of the music festival has shocked the world. The American-Israeli man is missing after Hamas attacked a music festival in Israel.

Hersh Golberg-Polin was attending the music festival to celebrate his birthday and has not been heard from since Saturday morning. He texted his parents "I love you" and "I'm sorry," before becoming unreachable, his father told The Jerusalem Post.

"We just want him home and safe," his father, Jonathon Polin told the outlet, adding that if he could tell his son anything, he would say, “We love you. Come home to us."

Sirens blared, as rockets and anti-missiles munitions streaked through the sky to the roar of fighter jets as plumes of black smoke rose above Gaza, unleashing the Israeli wrath. Gaza that survives in Israeli blockade now faces the ire of PM Netanyahu, as consequence of the Intifada that began as a resistance to apartheid, but has now resulted in retaliation on both sides.

Palestinians in the crowded coastal territory of 2.3 million people braced for what many feared will be a massive Israeli ground attack aiming to defeat Hamas and liberate at least 100 hostages.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Gaza civilians to get away from all Hamas sites which he has vowed to turn "to rubble".

