Israel-Hamas war: Aid airdrop turns fatal in Gaza as parachute fails to open, 5 dead, multiple injured
Israel-Hamas war: A humanitarian airdrop fell on a group of people in Gaza after the attached parachute failed to open on time. The incident left five people dead and multiple people injured
Five people were crushed to death in Gaza after a humanitarian aid airdrop fell on a group of men, teenagers and young kids because of failure in the proper opening of the parachute. The parcel, containing food and essential items for help, fell like a rocket on the roof of a house near the al-Shati refugee camp, an eyewitness told the Guardian. The refuge camp is said to be known as one of the worst affected parts of Gaza because of the Israeli-airstrike.