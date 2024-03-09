Five people were crushed to death in Gaza after a humanitarian aid airdrop fell on a group of men, teenagers and young kids because of failure in the proper opening of the parachute. The parcel, containing food and essential items for help, fell like a rocket on the roof of a house near the al-Shati refugee camp, an eyewitness told the Guardian. The refuge camp is said to be known as one of the worst affected parts of Gaza because of the Israeli-airstrike.
As the Israel-Hamas war continues, the people of northern Gaza continue to live in the absence of basic facilities like electricity, water, sewage, etc. The condition of Gaza is no less than a famine-like situation.
The victims of the accident were admitted to Gaza City's al-Shifa hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. A witness from the camp told The Guardian that they were hoping to get a bag of flour after they saw that the parcel for aid was about to be dropped on the building.
