Israel-Hamas war: A humanitarian airdrop fell on a group of people in Gaza after the attached parachute failed to open on time. The incident left five people dead and multiple people injured

Five people were crushed to death in Gaza after a humanitarian aid airdrop fell on a group of men, teenagers and young kids because of failure in the proper opening of the parachute. The parcel, containing food and essential items for help, fell like a rocket on the roof of a house near the al-Shati refugee camp, an eyewitness told the Guardian. The refuge camp is said to be known as one of the worst affected parts of Gaza because of the Israeli-airstrike.

As the Israel-Hamas war continues, the people of northern Gaza continue to live in the absence of basic facilities like electricity, water, sewage, etc. The condition of Gaza is no less than a famine-like situation.

The victims of the accident were admitted to Gaza City's al-Shifa hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. A witness from the camp told The Guardian that they were hoping to get a bag of flour after they saw that the parcel for aid was about to be dropped on the building.

