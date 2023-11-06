Israel-Hamas war: Antony Blinken warns ceasefire in Gaza would allow Hamas to regroup, repeat attacks
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says a ceasefire in Gaza would allow Hamas to regroup and carry out similar attacks. Queen Rania of Jordan calls the rejection of the ceasefire morally reprehensible and emphasizes the need for peace to ensure Israel's security.
Amid a call for a ceasefire after Israel’s military intensified its assault against Hamas, the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that a ceasefire in Gaza would give Hamas the opportunity to allow it to regroup and carry out similar attacks to the one it carried out on 7 October that attack killed more than 1,400 people.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.