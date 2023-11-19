Israel-Hamas war: ‘At least cut off…’: Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei's appeal to Islamic nations
‘Some Islamic governments have condemned Israeli crimes in assemblies while some have not. This is unacceptable,’ the state media quoted Khamenei as saying.
With the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas crossing 40 days, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued an appeal to all Muslim-majority countries on November 19, asking them to snap political ties with the Zionist state.
