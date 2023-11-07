Israel will have security responsibility in Palestine 'indefinitely', says Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War: The war between Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel and Hamas fighters from Palestine's Gaza completed a month on 7 November. The death toll in Gaza has crossed 10,000 since 7 October, even as Netanyahu refuses to ceasefire. Israel's incessant bombarding of Gaza has murdered thousands of Palestinians. On Tuesday, Netanyahu said that Israel will have “overall security responsibility" in Gaza for an indefinite period after its war with Hamas.