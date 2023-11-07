The war between Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel and Hamas fighters from Palestine's Gaza completed a month on 7 November. The death toll in Gaza has crossed 10,000 since 7 October, even as Netanyahu refuses to ceasefire.

Israel-Gaza War: The war between Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel and Hamas fighters from Palestine's Gaza completed a month on 7 November. The death toll in Gaza has crossed 10,000 since 7 October, even as Netanyahu refuses to ceasefire. Israel's incessant bombarding of Gaza has murdered thousands of Palestinians. On Tuesday, Netanyahu said that Israel will have “overall security responsibility" in Gaza for an indefinite period after its war with Hamas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is the clearest indication that Israel plans to maintain control over the coastal enclave that is home to some 2.3 million Palestinians.

This declaration comes amid allegations of genocide and Israeli settler crimes. Benjamin Netanyahu, backed by world leaders like US in their ‘effort to defend’, have bombarded refugee camps killing thousands of children, prompting United Nations head to call Gaza ‘graveyard of children’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since Israel unleashed its brutal bombing campaign in Gaza on 7 October in the wake of a deadly Hamas attack, settler attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem have more than doubled from an average of three to eight incidents a day, according to the United Nations.

In an interview with ABC, Benjamin Netanyahu expressed openness to “little pauses" in the fighting to facilitate the release of some of the more than 240 captives seized by Hamas fighters.

Israeli troops have been battling Hamas fighters inside Gaza for over a week, and have succeeded in cutting the territory in half and encircling Gaza City.

In the besieged enclave of Gaza, more than 2,300 people are missing and believed to be buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings, the ministry said. The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants, and Israel says it has killed thousands of fighters.

Airstrikes have leveled entire city blocks across the territory, and around 70% of the population has fled their homes, with many heeding Israeli orders to head to the southern part of the besieged territory, which is also being bombed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Food, medicine, fuel and water are running low, and United Nations-run schools-turned-shelters are overflowing.

A control of Gaza's security for Netanyahu in Palestine's Gaza would mean, snatching power away from the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), and Hamas, giving Israel access to the Gaza Strip thereby eliminating Palestinians and taking control of the west coast.

Israel captured Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians want all three territories for a future state. Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a move not recognized by most of the international community and considers the entire city its capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It has built settlements across the occupied West Bank that are now home to over 500,000 Jewish settlers.

Israeli officials have said little about their plans for a post-Hamas Gaza, while indicating they don't want to reoccupy the territory. Israel withdrew its troops and more than 8,000 Jewish settlers from Gaza in 2005 but maintained control over the territory's airspace, coastline, population registry and all but one of its border crossings.

