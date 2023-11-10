Israel-Hamas war: Blinken says 'far too many' Palestinians have died; seeks longer humanitarian pauses
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for more to be done to protect civilians and ensure humanitarian assistance reaches Palestinians affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict. Blinken's comments came as he concluded a 9-day diplomatic tour of the Middle East and Asia
Israel-Hamas war: The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said that “far too many" Palestinians have died and suffered as Israel wages a relentless war against Hamas group in the Gaza Strip.
