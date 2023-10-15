Israel-Hamas war news: From Turkey to Iran, here's list of nations rallying in support of Palestine, Gaza
Canada urges Israel and Hamas to respect international law, including humanitarian and human rights law
As Israel and Hamas entered into one of the bloodiest battles of the middle east, countries like the USA condemned the militant group and showed solidarity to Israel. On the other hand, several nations including Egypt, Canada, Iran, Turkey, and Sudan expressed their support to Palestine and Gaza.
It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia, Iran and Qatar not only extended their support to Palestine, but also criticised Israel over its treatment of Palestinians.