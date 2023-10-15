As Israel and Hamas entered into one of the bloodiest battles of the middle east, countries like the USA condemned the militant group and showed solidarity to Israel. On the other hand, several nations including Egypt, Canada, Iran, Turkey, and Sudan expressed their support to Palestine and Gaza. It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia, Iran and Qatar not only extended their support to Palestine, but also criticised Israel over its treatment of Palestinians. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Egypt is also extending its support to Palestine and is also providing humanitarian assistance to Gaza. The nation also condemned any displacement of Palestinians from North Gaza.

Another in the list of Palestinian supporters is Canada. Unlike Arab nations, Canada condemnded the terror attack by Hamas on Israeli. Morover the nation also extended its support to Palestinian civilians in Gaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Expressing concerns over the dire situation of civilians in the Gaza Strip, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau called for attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, Canada is urging the two sides to respect international law including humanitarian and human rights law, said Canadian PM in a statement on Sunday.

In his public statement showing solidarity to the war victims of Israel and Palestine, Canadian PM said that said that his country is working closely with allies and partners in the region to support affected Canadian citizens and ensure their safe departure from the war zone.

Recently, Canada had announced a humanitarian assistance of $10 million to help the civilians in Gaza. Under its humanitarian assistance package, the country will provide items like food, water, emergency medical assistance, and protection services to those affected by the crisis in Gaza, the West Bank, and Israel none of which will go to Hamas, said the PM in his official statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We will continue to coordinate closely with our international partners, including through the current visit to the region by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly," stated Prime Minister Trudeau.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!