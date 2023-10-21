Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on 21 October was booed during his visit to a Toronto mosque in response to the Israel-Hamas war, reported The Toronto Sun.

According to the report, on one side Liberal MPs in Canada are joining calls by Muslim groups for Canada to push for a ceasefire in the region. In contrast, major Canadian Jewish groups have demanded Trudeau to retract an earlier comment where he lent credence to the claim by Hamas that Israel was responsible for an attack on a hospital in Gaza city. ALSO READ: Israel-Hamas war update: Indian embassy assures 'all possible assistance' Apart from this, the federal New Democrats, who entered into a confidence-and-supply agreement with the minority Liberal government last year, also call for a ceasefire. Citing a video post on X by a Global News reporter, showing some people gathered in the mosque are heard saying "shame" during Trudeau's visit on Friday, The Toronto Sun also noted that people urged a facilitator not to let the Canadian PM speak at the podium. In the video, Trudeau can be seen addressing the dozens gathered, thanking them for allowing him to 'pray alongside you in this difficult time', the Daily reported. Here's the video:

Meanwhile, The Toronto Sun added that the Prime Minister's Office confirmed Trudeau attended the International Muslims Organization of Toronto on Friday 'to show his support to those impacted in the Muslim community from the horrific events in the Middle East'.

When asked if his caucus is at odds over how the Liberals should respond, Trudeau told reporters on Friday in Ontario's Brampton, "Everyone is hurt and hurting, everyone is grieving, everyone is scared of what this means."

Chair of the Canada-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group and Toronto-area Liberal MP Salma Zahid has written a letter to the Canadian PM that laid out certain demands in consideration of 33 MPs.

The letter demands Canada to join the call for an immediate ceasefire, help facilitate the opening of a humanitarian corridor, and stand up for international Law, which was signed by 23 backbench Liberal MPs, eight NDP MPs, and both Green Party MPs.

"International law is clear that innocent civilians and all those not taking part in the fighting must on no account be attacked and must be spared and protected," the letter said.

Earlier, Israel declared war against Hamas after the militant group killed 1,400 Israelis in a brazen attack on 7 October.

With agency inputs.

