Israel-Hamas war: Anti-Israel sentiment rises amid Israel-Hamas war, with support for Hamas from prestigious institutions. Increase in anti-Semitic voices on social media and targeting of Jews in the US by pro-Palestine groups
Israel-Hamas war: At a time the war between Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas fighters in Gaza, a lot of Palestinians have list their live. the war also saw the world divided in their allegiances. The Western powers have defended Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas and yet called for an immediate ceasefire to stop PM Netanyahu from violating humanitarian law.
Bifurcation in opinion and ideologies has also witnessed students in prestigious institutions in the United States issue statement, even at the risk of jeopardizing their chance at jobs in several renowned companies. Students of Harvard University and Columbia University have protested against the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
The United States on Sunday vowed a continued flow of aid to the Gaza Strip, as a new convoy of 14 trucks entered the besieged and bombarded Palestinian enclave.
With the first of two convoys of humanitarian assistance now inside Gaza, the White House said Israel had agreed "there will now be continued flow of this critical assistance".
The much-delayed aid began arriving Saturday under a deal brokered by US President Joe Biden with Egyptian and Israeli leaders.
The United Nations estimates Gaza needs about 100 trucks a day to meet the needs of its 2.4 million residents, almost half of whom are believed to have been displaced by Israel's bombing campaign.
Israel's leaders have promised a full-scale ground invasion to dismantle Hamas.
Tens of thousands of Israeli forces are gathered at the border and already there appears to be a limited number of Israeli boots on the ground.
In one of the first indications of Israeli troops entering Gaza since 7 October, the Israel Defense Forces on Sunday said that one soldier was killed and three others wounded during a tank operation inside the territory.
