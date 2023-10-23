Israel-Hamas war: At a time the war between Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas fighters in Gaza, a lot of Palestinians have list their live. the war also saw the world divided in their allegiances. The Western powers have defended Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas and yet called for an immediate ceasefire to stop PM Netanyahu from violating humanitarian law. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid this, a Canadian professor's prediction on microblogging site 'X' has become particularly viral. In the video Canada-based professor Gad Saad has made a prediction for the safety of Jews. Notably, Saad is the writer of famous book "The Parasitic Mind: How Infectious Ideas Are Killing Common Sense".

Saad on his ‘X’ account wrote, “To all Jews around the world: Consider learning Cantonese or Mandarin and keep your fingers crossed that China allows you in. This might become the only safe place for Jews in 20+ years. Tragic but true."

Bifurcation in opinion and ideologies has also witnessed students in prestigious institutions in the United States issue statement, even at the risk of jeopardizing their chance at jobs in several renowned companies. Students of Harvard University and Columbia University have protested against the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

The United States on Sunday vowed a continued flow of aid to the Gaza Strip, as a new convoy of 14 trucks entered the besieged and bombarded Palestinian enclave.

With the first of two convoys of humanitarian assistance now inside Gaza, the White House said Israel had agreed "there will now be continued flow of this critical assistance".

The much-delayed aid began arriving Saturday under a deal brokered by US President Joe Biden with Egyptian and Israeli leaders.

The United Nations estimates Gaza needs about 100 trucks a day to meet the needs of its 2.4 million residents, almost half of whom are believed to have been displaced by Israel's bombing campaign.

Israel's leaders have promised a full-scale ground invasion to dismantle Hamas.

Tens of thousands of Israeli forces are gathered at the border and already there appears to be a limited number of Israeli boots on the ground.

In one of the first indications of Israeli troops entering Gaza since 7 October, the Israel Defense Forces on Sunday said that one soldier was killed and three others wounded during a tank operation inside the territory.

(With agency inputs)

