Israel-Hamas War: ‘Curse to be a parent in Gaza’, Over 3,600 Palestinian kids killed in 3 weeks
More than 3,600 Palestinian children have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas, with children accounting for 40% of those killed so far.
More than 3,600 Palestinian children were killed in the first 25 days of the war between Israel and Hamas, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry. They were hit by airstrikes, smashed by misfired rockets, burned by blasts and crushed by buildings, and among them were newborns and toddlers, avid readers, aspiring journalists and boys who thought they'd be safe in a church.