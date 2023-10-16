Israel-Hamas War Day 10: Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt set to reopen today. 10 updates
Israel-Hamas war: Check out the 10 latest developments of the conflict.
The conflict between Israel and Hamas entered Day 10 on Monday. Israel declared war on Hamas a day after waves of its fighters broke through the heavily fortified border on October 7, shooting, stabbing, and burning to death more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians. Israel then unleashed a relentless bombing campaign on Gaza to eradicate Hamas from the region.