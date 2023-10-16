The conflict between Israel and Hamas entered Day 10 on Monday. Israel declared war on Hamas a day after waves of its fighters broke through the heavily fortified border on October 7, shooting, stabbing, and burning to death more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians. Israel then unleashed a relentless bombing campaign on Gaza to eradicate Hamas from the region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel has asked Gazans to evacuate southward before launching a ground attack against Hamas on Monday. Fleeing the bombardment and following an Israeli order to move to the south of the Gaza Strip, people have had to find shelter wherever they can, including on the streets and in UN-run schools. US President Joe Biden said in an interview with the CBS news programme 60 Minutes that while invading and "taking out the extremists" was needed, any move to occupy the territory would be a "big mistake".

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates Here are the top 10 updates on the Israel-Gaza war: 1. An Egyptian-controlled border crossing into Gaza is expected to reopen on Monday amid diplomatic efforts to get aid into the Hamas-controlled strip. "Rafah will be reopened. We’re putting in place with the United Nations, with Egypt, with Israel, with others, a mechanism by which to get the assistance in and to get it to people who need it," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. More than one million people have fled their homes in Gaza as Israel bombarded the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip and continued in preparation for a full-blown ground invasion.

3. President Joe Biden is considering a trip to Israel in the coming days but no travel has been finalised. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Biden has warned that if Israel occupies Israel it would be a "big mistake". Hamas "don't represent all the Palestinian people," he said. But invading and "taking out the extremists" is a "necessary requirement," he added.

5. Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has slammed Islamic countries for not opening their gates for civilians from Gaza who are seeking to flee their homes in the face of an imminent ground invasion from Israel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She also hit out at former US president Barack Obama, as well as incumbent President Joe Biden over the Iranian nuclear deal and accused Tehran of strengthening Hamas and Hezbollah.

6. Lebanese Hezbollah fighters launched attacks on Israeli army posts and a northern border village on Sunday, and Israel retaliated with strikes in Lebanon.

Also read: UN shelters across Gaza run out of water as Israel cuts essential supplies {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7. More than one million people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip in the last week, the United Nations said.

8. Oil traded in a narrow range, with Israel yet to launch its expected ground offensive on the Gaza Strip and the US stepping up efforts to prevent the crisis from becoming a regional conflagration.

Brent held below $91 a barrel, after surging almost 6% on Friday to cap a sizable weekly gain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms. The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,670 Palestinians have been killed and 9,600 wounded since the fighting erupted.

10. Israel Defence Forces on Monday said that the terrorist group's willingness to commit war crimes visible from outer space.

Taking to X, Israel Defence Forces posted satellite images to show how Israel looked before and after Hamas's attacks on October 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While sharing the picture on X, the IDF stated, "The lengths Hamas is willing to go in order to commit war crimes are visible even from outer space."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!