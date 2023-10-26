Israel-Hamas War Day 20: Have ‘no confidence’ in Palestinian death count, says Joe Biden. Top 10 Updates
Israel-Hamas war Day 20: US President was asked whether the Palestinian Health Ministry's death count, which includes some 2,700 children, meant Israel was ignoring US appeals to reduce civilian deaths in its bombardment of the coastal enclave.
The conflict between Israel and Hamas has now reached its 20th day, marking the deadliest of the five Gaza wars for both sides. Here are the top 10 updates.
