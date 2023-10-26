The conflict between Israel and Hamas has now reached its 20th day, marking the deadliest of the five Gaza wars for both sides. Here are the top 10 updates.

1. On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden expressed doubt about the accuracy of the Palestinian death toll figures in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. The Gaza health ministry reports over 6,500 casualties due to Israeli attacks, including approximately 2,700 children. During a White House press conference, Biden was asked whether this death count indicated that Israel was not heeding US appeals to minimize civilian casualties in its bombardment of the coastal enclave.

2. After Russia and China vetoed a UN resolution condemning Hamas' attacks on Israel, Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan suggested that these countries might have responded more forcefully if they had faced a similar massacre. Erdan stated, "In Israel, we are fighting for our survival. If your nations experienced a similar massacre, I believe you would respond with greater force than Israel." He added that there would be no doubt that such a barbaric slaughter would require a comprehensive military operation against the responsible terrorists to prevent such atrocities from happening again. Russia and China vetoed the US-authored resolution on the Middle East at the UN Security Council on Wednesday, as reported by TASS.

3. Israel is considering postponing a planned ground offensive in Gaza in response to increasing calls for a ceasefire. This decision, reportedly made at the request of the US, is also aimed at facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians affected by the conflict. During this delay, the US intends to deploy missile defenses to protect its troops in the region. This development comes as both the US and Russia lead separate efforts at the UN to achieve a ceasefire for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. Several countries, including the US, UK, and Russia, have called for a halt to the Israeli offensive in Gaza. Nevertheless, there remain political and ideological differences, with varying positions on the matter. The United States is advocating for brief pauses to allow aid deliveries, while Russia is promoting a more comprehensive ceasefire.

4. President Joe Biden voiced his opposition on Wednesday to retaliatory attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank following the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. Biden emphasized, "It has to stop. They have to be held accountable. It has to stop now." He made these remarks at the beginning of a news conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who was on a state visit to Washington.

5. Japan has called on Israel to temporarily halt its military operations in Gaza to enable humanitarian aid to reach the region, as reported by Reuters. This request was made during a meeting between Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs and Israel's ambassador to Japan.

6. Russia has issued a warning that the Israel-Hamas conflict could have wider implications beyond the Middle East due to the continued delay in critical humanitarian aid reaching the besieged Gaza Strip, as reported by Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed concern that the conflict could escalate beyond the Middle East and criticized the punishment of innocent women, children, and elderly individuals in Gaza for the actions of others. Putin stressed the urgent need to stop the bloodshed and violence, as further escalation could lead to grave and extremely dangerous consequences, not limited to the Middle East region. He made these remarks during a meeting with Russian religious leaders of various faiths, according to a Kremlin transcript.

7. Joe Biden has called for a "path toward peace" to be established once the Israel-Gaza crisis concludes. The US President reiterated support for a two-state solution in the conflict-stricken region and emphasized the importance of integrating Israel among its Arab neighbors, as reported by Reuters. Biden also underscored the unwavering US support for Israel's defense but urged all parties to consider a way forward in the region once the Gaza crisis is resolved.

8. Florida is ordering state universities to ban a pro-Palestinian student organization from campuses for "illegally supporting Hamas". “It is a felony under Florida law to ‘knowingly provide material support ... to a designated foreign terrorist organization,’" State university system Chancellor Ray Rodrigues said to university presidents. Among the student groups in question include 'Students for Justice in Palestine' and 'Palestine Legal'.

9. The United Nations has warned that the Gaza blockade has led to a significant reduction in their fuel supply. This situation may necessitate a substantial reduction in their relief efforts in the region, AP reported. The warning coincided with hospitals in Gaza facing challenges in treating a large number of injured individuals due to depleting resources.

10. On Wednesday, a strike in the Nuseirat refugee camp resulted in the loss of several family members of Wael Dahdouh, one of Al Jazeera TV's correspondents. The Health Ministry in Gaza, under the authority of Hamas, reported that as of Wednesday, the number of Palestinians killed stands at a minimum of 6,546, with 17,439 others wounded. In the occupied West Bank, violence and Israeli raids since October 7 have led to the death of over 100 Palestinians and left 1,650 others wounded, as reported by AP.

