In the 21st day of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Israeli military vehicles were reported to have carried out an operation in the central Al-Bureij area, engaging in clashes with militants near the border. This information was reported by Reuters, citing media affiliated with Hamas. Here are the top 10 updates on the situation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel-Hamas War LIVE 1. In the southern region of Gaza, specifically near the town of Rafah, there were confrontations between Hamas militants and Israeli troops, according to the media reports.

2. European Union leaders have called for temporary halts in the Israeli airstrikes and Hamas rocket attacks in order to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. US President Joe Biden conveyed a message to Iran's supreme leader, cautioning against any targeting of U.S. personnel in the Middle East.

4. On Thursday, Gaza's health ministry reported that 7,028 Palestinians had lost their lives in the retaliatory airstrikes, with 2,913 of them being children. The ministry also released a 212-page document on the same day, containing the names and ID numbers of over 7,000 Palestinians who, according to the ministry, were killed in Israel's bombardment.

5. A rocket launched in the Israel-Hamas conflict struck an Egyptian town on the border with Israel on Thursday, resulting in five people sustaining injuries, as reported AFP citing local media.

6. But Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian U.N. ambassador, said 70% of those killed in Gaza were children and women. “Is this the war some of you are defending? Can this war be defended? These are crimes. This is barbarism," he said.

7. Arab leaders issued a collective appeal on Thursday for an immediate cease-fire to alleviate the suffering of civilians and enable the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza. The situation in Gaza has been dire due to Israel's prolonged blockade, which was imposed following Hamas' actions in southern Israel. This has resulted in severe shortages of food, water, medicine, and a dwindling fuel supply for UN relief efforts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8. Hezbollah, a Lebanese organization backed by Iran and considered a terrorist group by several countries, including the United States and Israel, has engaged in recurrent clashes with Israeli forces along the Lebanon-Israel border. In response to these developments, the United States has deployed two aircraft carrier strike groups, along with additional fighter jets, weaponry, and personnel to the region.

9. Hamas' military wing reported on Thursday that the ongoing Israeli bombardment has resulted in the deaths of approximately 50 out of the at least 224 individuals they claim were taken hostage during their assault on October 7. Israeli officials, as in the past, have not immediately commented on these claims and have previously denied similar allegations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10. Israel has announced that it conducted approximately 250 airstrikes in Gaza within the last 24 hours, with the objectives of targeting tunnel entrances, rocket launchers, and other infrastructure used by militants, AP reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

