Israel-Hamas War Day 30: Over 50 killed in Gaza camp, Arab leaders push for ceasefire, Blinken says counterproductive
Israeli attack on Gaza camp kills over 30 people amid ongoing fighting with Hamas militants.
As the war between Israel and Hamas enters its 30th day, an Israeli bombardment of Gaza's Maghazi camp on Saturday night killed a large number of people and injured others in the Deir al-Balah Governorate in the central Gaza Strip. The Israeli military has continued to exchange fire with Hamas militants in Gaza. Gaza's living conditions, already dire before the fighting, have deteriorated further. Food is scarce, residents have resorted to drinking salty water, and medical services are collapsing in Gaza.