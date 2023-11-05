As the war between Israel and Hamas enters its 30th day, an Israeli bombardment of Gaza's Maghazi camp on Saturday night killed a large number of people and injured others in the Deir al-Balah Governorate in the central Gaza Strip. The Israeli military has continued to exchange fire with Hamas militants in Gaza. Gaza's living conditions, already dire before the fighting, have deteriorated further. Food is scarce, residents have resorted to drinking salty water, and medical services are collapsing in Gaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel-Gaza War: Here's a 10-point guide on this big story 1) According to the Hamas-run health ministry, more than 50 people were killed in an Israeli attack on a camp in central Gaza late Saturday. This came amid ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas militants.

2) US President Joe Biden on Saturday suggested that progress has been made on the issue of providing a humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip, Russian News Agency TASS reported citing the White House press pool. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched from Washington to Milan to Paris on Saturday, calling for a halt to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

4) Protesters, particularly in countries with large Muslim populations, including the US, UK, and France, expressed disillusionment with their governments for supporting Israel while its bombardments of hospitals and residential areas in the Gaza Strip intensified.

Also Read: Live updates on Israel-Gaza war 5) “Palestine will be free," demonstrators donning black and white keffiyehs chanted as an enormous Palestinian flag was unfurled by a crowd that filled Pennsylvania Avenue — the street leading up to the White House. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6) The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 9,448, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza stated. In Israel, more than 1,400 people have been killed, most of them in the October 7 Hamas attack that started the war.

7) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his "deep concern" in a meeting with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Amman about the crossfire along Lebanon's southern border with Israel, CNN reported.

8) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blinken met privately and held an expanded meeting together with the War Cabinet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9) The armed wing of Palestinian militant faction Hamas said on Saturday that more than 60 hostages were missing because of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, as per Reuters reports.

10) Protestors gathered against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu near his residence, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Jerusalem November 4.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.