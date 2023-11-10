Israel allows daily humanitarian pause in Gaza combat operations. Israel does not seek to occupy or govern Gaza after war against Hamas.

On the 35th day of the Israel-Hamas conflict, US President Joe Biden on Thursday said that Israel has allowed a four-hour humanitarian pause each day in combat operations in northern Gaza to allow civilians to flee to the south. Here are the top ten developments,

1) PM Netanyahu on Thursday said Israel does not seek to conquer, occupy or govern Gaza after its war against Hamas but a "credible force" would be needed to enter the Palestinian enclave if necessary to prevent the emergence of militant threats.

2) Washington has said it would oppose Israeli post-war occupation of Gaza, where Israel has waged a bombing campaign to destroy the enclave's Hamas rulers after militants rampaged through southern Israeli communities on October 7 in an attack that Israel says killed 1,400 people.

3) According to health officials, Israel's bombardment of Gaza has killed more than 10,800 Palestinians. A humanitarian catastrophe has unfolded as basic supplies run out and wounded people overwhelm a fragile medical system.

4) The United States has conducted a self-defense airstrike in eastern Syria against a facility used by the Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated groups, the White House said Thursday as quoted by PTI.

5) Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in northern Gaza, the White House said Thursday, as President Joe Biden pressed Israelis for a multi-day stoppage in the fighting in a bid to negotiate the release of hostages held by the militant group, AP reported.

6) Evacuations from the Gaza Strip into Egypt for foreign passport holders and Palestinians needing medical treatment resumed through the Rafah crossing on Thursday after being suspended for a day, as per Reuters reports.

7) The evacuations from Gaza through Rafah began on Nov. 1 for an estimated 7,000 foreign passport holders, dual nationals, and their dependents, as well as a limited number of people needing urgent medical treatment.

8) British Home Secretary Suella Braverman accused the London Metropolitan Police of bias as pro-Palestine protests gained momentum this week. The unusual allegation came amid growing calls for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to fire the divisive politician.

9) India's Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday reiterated their demand for ‘early resumption of direct peace negotiations towards a two-state solution’ in the war between Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas fighters from Palestine's Gaza.

10) India has never explicitly demanded a ceasefire, and even abstained from voting for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution calling for a ceasefire.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

