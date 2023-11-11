Israel-Hamas war Day 37: A child killed on average every 10 minutes in Gaza, says WHO. Top-10 updates
Israel-Hamas war continues in Gaza, causing misery for civilians and leading to an influx of injured in hospitals.
The Israel-Hamas war entered Day 37 on Saturday but the bombardments, and airstrikes have continued in Gaza, leaving millions of civilians in a state of misery. Palestinians, staying in north Gaza are fleeing towards the south, following the order of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) so they can eliminate Hamas militants, staying in the northern region. Amid the escalation of war, hospital corridors crammed with the injured, the sick, and the dying. Morgues overflowing. Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, after an October 7 attack in southern Israel in which it says the militants killed around 1,200 people and took more than 240 hostages. Israel has struck Gaza - an enclave of 2.3 million people - from the air, imposed a siege, and launched a ground invasion.
