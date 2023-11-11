Hello User
Israel-Hamas war Day 37: A child killed on average every 10 minutes in Gaza, says WHO. Top-10 updates

Israel-Hamas war Day 37: A child killed on average every 10 minutes in Gaza, says WHO. Top-10 updates

Livemint

Israel-Hamas war continues in Gaza, causing misery for civilians and leading to an influx of injured in hospitals.

Israel-Hamas war: Palestinian girl Orheen Al-Dayah, who was injured on her forehead in an Israeli strike amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel is assisted after she had her wounds stitched without anaesthesia, at Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

The Israel-Hamas war entered Day 37 on Saturday but the bombardments, and airstrikes have continued in Gaza, leaving millions of civilians in a state of misery. Palestinians, staying in north Gaza are fleeing towards the south, following the order of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) so they can eliminate Hamas militants, staying in the northern region. Amid the escalation of war, hospital corridors crammed with the injured, the sick, and the dying. Morgues overflowing. Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, after an October 7 attack in southern Israel in which it says the militants killed around 1,200 people and took more than 240 hostages. Israel has struck Gaza - an enclave of 2.3 million people - from the air, imposed a siege, and launched a ground invasion.

Israel-Hamas War top-10 updates

  • A child is killed on average every 10 minutes in the Gaza Strip, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
  • Administrators of MIT suspended several students Thursday from the prestigious technology school after Israel-Hamas war protesters took over a prominent building for much of the day and then some refused to leave by a set deadline.

  • French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Israel to stop bombing Gaza. He said that France "clearly condemns" the "terrorist" actions of Hamas, but that while recognising Israel's right to protect itself, "we do urge them to stop this bombing" in Gaza.
  • The WHO has verified more than 250 attacks on hospitals, clinics, patients, and ambulances in Gaza since 7 October

  • Israel has lowered the death toll in Hamas’ 7th October border attack to 1,200. Israeli officials have previously estimated the death toll at 1,400.
  • Israel says it has opened a second humanitarian corridor for Palestinians to leave the northern Gaza Strip and head south. “Rashid" coastal road was opened on Friday. The hours for the corridors were expanded from 9 am to 4 pm.

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu renewed a vow to neutralize the Palestinian militant group after meeting communities near the Gaza Strip.
  • The Hamas Health Ministry says the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza has to 11,078, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women.

  • The Israeli military says it has arrested 41 Palestinians in another large-scale raid in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said that 14 of those arrested in the previous evening's raid were militants.

  • The United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Lebanon said that the spillover of the Hamas-Israel war has caused “significant damage" in Lebanon where Hezbollah and allied groups have been clashing with Israeli forces on the border for more than a month.

