On the 40th day of the Israel-Gaza conflict, Indonesian President Joko Widodo pressed US President Joe Biden during a visit to the White House on Monday to do more to end "atrocities" in Gaza and help bring about a ceasefire. Here are the top ten developments on the Israel-Hamas war ,

1) US President Joe Biden has expressed worry about the safety of hospitals in Gaza amid Israel's claim that Hamas is using them for coordinating attacks, according to a report published by CNN.

2) Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), also known as Doctors without Borders, reported ongoing hostilities around Al-Shifa, hindering evacuations and making ambulance journeys perilous. Despite Israel opening an evacuation corridor, no one reportedly left, with the hospital director citing fear among the people.

3) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed there's "no reason" patients can't be evacuated from Al-Shifa. The hospital's dire situation, lack of fuel and electricity, and refusal of mandatory evacuation orders by doctors further escalated the humanitarian crisis.

4) At least 11,180 Palestinians, including 4,609 children and 3,100 women, have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the occupied West Bank. Additionally, 53 ambulances have been disabled.

5) Biden on Monday said that Gaza’s largest hospital “must be protected," and called for “less intrusive action" by Israeli forces. “It is my hope and expectation that there will be less intrusive action."

6) Israel has allowed scores of aid trucks -- carrying food, water, and medical supplies but no fuel -- to enter Gaza as the military campaign goes on.

7) IDF troops are continuing to operate in the Gaza Strip. IAF aircraft and ground forces have conducted 4,300 strikes, struck hundreds of anti-tank missile launch posts, approximately 300 tunnel shafts, approximately 3,000 terrorist infrastructure sites, including over 100 structures rigged with explosives, and hundreds of Hamas command and control centers.

8) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US media that there could be a potential deal to free hostages being held in the Gaza Strip. However, he refrained from giving specifics about the plan.

9) “We heard that there was an impending deal of this kind or of that kind and then we learned that it was all hokum. But the minute we started the ground operation, that began to change," said the Israeli PM.

10) Israel unleashed relentless bombing in the densely populated Gaza Strip in retaliation to the Hamas attack. It cited ‘self-defense’ and the requirement to eliminate any further ‘threat’ from Hamas fighters.

(With inputs from agencies)

