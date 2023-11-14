Israel-Hamas War Day 40: Indonesian President urges Biden to end Gaza atrocities | Top 10 updates
US President Joe Biden expresses concern about the safety of hospitals in Gaza amid Israel's claims of Hamas using them for attacks.
On the 40th day of the Israel-Gaza conflict, Indonesian President Joko Widodo pressed US President Joe Biden during a visit to the White House on Monday to do more to end "atrocities" in Gaza and help bring about a ceasefire. Here are the top ten developments on the Israel-Hamas war,