Israel-Hamas War Day 45: Israel-Hamas near hostage deal; Gaza hospital evacuated amid ongoing Israeli assault. 10 points
Israel-Hamas War: Israel prepares to expand offensive against Hamas in southern Gaza after strikes on schools and calls for ceasefire dismissed by US President Joe Biden.
Israel-Hamas War: The war which was triggered by Hamas after the October 7 attack in southern Israel has now reached its 45th day. Israel has now vowed to destroy Hamas after the militant group's October 7 rampage killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted some 240 men, women and children. Fifty-two Israeli soldiers have been killed. Speaking of the Palestinians, more than 11,500 people have been killed, according to Palestinian health authorities. Apart from this, another 2,700 have been reported missing, believed buried under rubble. In the latest development, Israel, the United States and Hamas are close to an agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza.