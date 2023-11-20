Israel-Hamas War Day 46: 35 Gaza tunnel shafts discovered, UN Chief reiterates call for ceasefire | Top 10 updates
UN Secretary-General calls for immediate ceasefire due to high civilian casualties in Middle East war.
The war which was triggered by Hamas after the October 7 attack in southern Israel has now reached its 46th day. Israel has now vowed to destroy Hamas after the militant group's October 7 rampage killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted some 240 men, women and children. Fifty-two Israeli soldiers have been killed. Here are the top developments in this story,