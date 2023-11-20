The war which was triggered by Hamas after the October 7 attack in southern Israel has now reached its 46th day. Israel has now vowed to destroy Hamas after the militant group's October 7 rampage killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted some 240 men, women and children. Fifty-two Israeli soldiers have been killed. Here are the top developments in this story, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. He said that the war, which has currently taken the Middle East by storm, had an unacceptable number of civilian casualties.

2) As many as 31 premature babies in "extremely critical condition" were transferred safely Sunday from Gaza's main hospital and will go to Egypt, while over 250 patients with severely infected wounds remained stranded days after Israeli forces entered the compound to look for Hamas operations there, AP reported.

3) A World Health Organization team that visited Shifa for an hour Saturday said hospital corridors were filled with medical and solid waste, increasing the risk of infection for patients who were “terrified for their safety and health and pleaded for evacuation."

4) Israeli soldiers discovered 35 tunnel shafts and seized weapons in northern Gaza, the Israel Defence Forces announced on Sunday. The shafts and tunnels were discovered during raids on the homes of Hamas officials in Gaza's upscale Rimal and Sheikh Ejalin neighborhoods.

5) Israeli forces also raided a Hamas military camp, where ammunition depots and seven rocket launchers were uncovered. The army reported on Sunday morning that over the past 24 hours, soldiers engaged Hamas terrorists on the outskirts of Jabaliya, as per ANI reports.

6) Hamas gunmen battled Israeli forces trying to push into Gaza's largest refugee camp on Sunday, but despite the fighting U.S. and Israeli officials said a deal to free some of the hostages held in the besieged enclave was edging closer, Reuters reported.

7) About 240 hostages were taken during Hamas's deadly cross-border rampage into Israel on October 7, which prompted Israel to invade the tiny Palestinian territory to wipe out the Islamist group.

8) US President Joe Biden on Sunday said he was not in a position to say when the hostages might be out. "I want to make sure they're out and then I'll tell you," he said upon arrival at a pre-Thanksgiving holiday event in Virginia with US military personnel.

9) Gaza's Hamas-run government said at least 13,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli bombardments since then, including at least 5,500 children.

10) Witnesses reported heavy fighting overnight between Hamas gunmen and Israeli forces trying to advance into Jabalia, a camp with nearly 100,000 people.

(With inputs from agencies)

