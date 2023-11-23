Israel-Hamas War Day 48: No Gaza hostage release will begin before Friday, says Israel | Top 10 updates
The release of hostages under the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas will not happen before Friday, according to Israel's national security adviser.
Israel's national security adviser on Wednesday said that the release of hostages under a temporary truce between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants will not happen before Friday. Israel and Hamas had agreed early on Wednesday to a ceasefire in Gaza for at least four days. Here are top 10 updates on this story,