Israel-Hamas war Day 49: Four-day truce to start today, 13 hostages to be freed in first batch. 10 updates
Israel-Hamas war: Both sides have agreed to a four-day ceasefire in which civilian hostages and Palestinian prisoners will be freed later in the afternoon.
Israel-Hamas war: A tentative truce between Israel and Hamas will begin on Friday (24 November) as the war enters its 49th day in the Gaza Strip. Both sides have agreed to a four-day ceasefire in which civilian hostages and Palestinian prisoners will be freed later in the afternoon.