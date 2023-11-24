Israel-Hamas war: A tentative truce between Israel and Hamas will begin on Friday (24 November) as the war enters its 49th day in the Gaza Strip. Both sides have agreed to a four-day ceasefire in which civilian hostages and Palestinian prisoners will be freed later in the afternoon.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas began after the latter attacked the former's soil on 7th October in which thousands of Israelis were killed. About 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip on 7 October. Hamas terrorists seized about 240 hostages during the assault when they surged across Gaza's militarised border into southern Israel to kill around 1,200 people, mostly civilians who were massacred at their homes and a music festival amid brutal atrocities. Since then, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has launched an attack on Gaza to annihilate Hamas from the region.