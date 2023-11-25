Israel-Hamas war updates: After the approval of the 4-day cease fire in the prolonged war in Gaza, Hamas released 24 hostages while Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison in the first stage of a swap on Friday.

Israel — wrenched by the abduction of nearly 240 people in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack that triggered the war — cheered as 13 Israeli women and children emerged free from Gaza. Most were in their 70s or 80s, and the youngest was a 2-year-old. Also released were 10 people from Thailand and one from the Philippines.

Israel said the four-day truce could be extended an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed. But Israel has vowed to resume its massive offensive once the truce ends.

About the ceasefire- Under the deal, Hamas is to release at least 50 hostages, and Israel 150 Palestinian prisoners over the four days. Both sides were starting with women and children. On Friday, a line of ambulances emerged from Gaza through the Rafah Crossing into Egypt carrying the freed hostages.

The freed Israelis included nine women and four children 9 and under on Friday. The released hostages were taken to three Israeli hospitals for observation. Later, 24 Palestinian women and 15 teenagers held in Israeli prisons in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem were freed.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, an advocacy group, Israel is currently holding 7,200 Palestinians, including about 2,000 arrested since the start of the war.

Four trucks of fuel and four trucks of cooking gas entered from Egypt, as well as 200 trucks of relief supplies on Day 1 of the ceasefire. Israel has barred all imports into Gaza throughout the war, except for a trickle of supplies from Egypt.

US development agency is urging a rapid ramping-up of humanitarian assistance to battered Gaza for the long term, calling it “urgent and imperative."

Iranian-backed militias that have launched dozens of rocket and drone attacks on bases housing US troops in Iraq and Syria in recent weeks held their fire on Friday, the first day of the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Israeli troops fatally shot two Palestinians and wounded 11 others as they headed toward the main combat zone in northern Gaza despite warnings by the Israeli army to stay put.

US President Joe Biden said Friday's release of the first group of hostages taken by Hamas was just a "start" and that there were "real" chances to extend a temporary truce in Gaza. Biden also said it was time to "renew" work on creating a two-state solution to achieve peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

The Israeli military has “gotten to the heart" of Hamas' military assets and plans to continue active fighting once a cease-fire ends. “There are still many goals and many tunnels to demolish, including some we have destroyed even this morning right before the ceasefire began," an Israeli Defense Forces spokesman said.

The Israeli government has summoned the ambassadors of Spain and Belgium after remarks by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his Belgian counterpart Alexander de Croo Friday criticizing the bombing of civilians in Gaza and urging recognition for a Palestinian state.

