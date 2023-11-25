Israel-Hamas war Day 50: Hostages swapped during Gaza ceasefire, Israel says 'nothing is over until...' | 10 updates
Israel and Hamas have agreed to a 4-day ceasefire in the Gaza war, resulting in the release of 24 hostages by Hamas and 39 Palestinians by Israel.
Israel-Hamas war updates: After the approval of the 4-day ceasefire in the prolonged war in Gaza, Hamas released 24 hostages while Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison in the first stage of a swap on Friday.
