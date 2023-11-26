Under the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, the Israeli prison authorities released 39 Palestinian detainees, including 33 children and six women on Sunday. Television images showed prisoners being welcomed home in annexed east Jerusalem. On the other hand, Hamas released 13 Israeli and four Thai nationals. Overall, Hamas is to release at least 50 Israeli hostages, and Israel 150 Palestinian prisoners, during the four-day truce -- all women and minors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}