Israel-Hamas War Day 53: Blinken to visit Israel to seek aid for Gaza, 11 more hostages released today | Top 10 updates
With an aim to press for more humanitarian aid for war-hit Gaza and help secure the release of all hostages kidnapped by Hamas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel, the West Bank, and the United Arab Emirates this week. He will discuss what Washington wants to see in Gaza if Israel is able to eliminate Hamas.