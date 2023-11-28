With an aim to press for more humanitarian aid for war-hit Gaza and help secure the release of all hostages kidnapped by Hamas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel, the West Bank, and the United Arab Emirates this week. He will discuss what Washington wants to see in Gaza if Israel is able to eliminate Hamas.

“In Israel and the West Bank, Secretary Blinken will discuss Israel’s right to defend itself consistent with international humanitarian law, as well as continued efforts to secure the release of remaining hostages, protect civilian life during Israel’s operations in Gaza, and accelerate humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza," the US State department said.

It will be his third trip to the region since October 7, when Hamas militants attacked Israel, killed more than 1,200 people, and took 240 hostages.

Here are top 10 updates on Israel-Hamas war

1) Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip, a densely populated coastal enclave that is home to 2.3 million people, and mounted a ground offensive in the north, killing more than 15,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.

2) Some hostages have been freed in recent days in exchange for Palestinians held by Israel in a deal mediated by Qatar and Egypt and agreed by Israel, Hamas, and the United States, Reuters reported.

3) The Israeli government has approved the inclusion of 50 women prisoners in the list of prisoners eligible for release as part of an agreement to extend a temporary truce with Hamas in Gaza, as per The Times of Israel reports.

4) The truce will be extended by two days, and Qatar and the US confirmed this and will see the release of about 10 more Israeli hostages per day.

5) As per the initial four-day truce agreement, which will expire today (Tuesday), Israel agreed to halt its military operations in Gaza for four days and emphasized that it would release three Palestinian security prisoners for each of the 50 hostages freed from Gaza. Since Friday, over 50 hostages have now been released, whereas, 117 Palestinians have been freed.

6) US President Joe Biden welcomed the additional two-day truce between Israel and Hamas after Qatar's successful mediation. “I have remained deeply engaged over the last few days to ensure that this deal--brokered and sustained through extensive US mediation and diplomacy--can continue to deliver results."

7) Qatar also successfully negotiated an agreement between Israel and Hamas to extend the four-day truce between them by an additional two days, Doha's foreign ministry spokesperson said as quoted by ANI.

8) This temporary halt in hostilities provides some relief to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip from the devastating war that has resulted in thousands of casualties and widespread destruction in the enclave.

9) The exact number of hostages to be released under the extended truce agreement remains uncertain. However, Diaa Rashwan, the head of Egypt's State Information Service, previously mentioned that the negotiated deal would involve the release of 20 Israeli hostages and 60 Palestinian prisoners currently held in Israeli jails.

10) The decision to extend the truce followed appeals for a prolonged cessation of hostilities from US President Joe Biden, leading EU envoy Josep Borrell, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.