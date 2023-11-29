On Day fifth of the ceasefire deal, Hamas militants released 12 Israeli hostages while the IDF freed 30 Palestinian prisoners. The Israel_hamas deal to pause the prolonged conflict has been extended by two days beyond its original expiration on Tuesday morning. Hamas, which released about 50 hostages as part of the original agreement, is expected to free another 20 over the next two days, in exchange for a continuation of the release of Palestinian prisoners by Israel.