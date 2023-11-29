Israel-Hamas war Day 54: 12 hostages released, 30 Palestinians freed on 5th day of ceasefire deal | Top 10 updates
Israel-Hamas war Day 54: The total number of hostages released by Hamas since the start of the truce last Friday now stands at 81, while Israel has freed 180 prisoners.
On Day fifth of the ceasefire deal, Hamas militants released 12 Israeli hostages while the IDF freed 30 Palestinian prisoners. The Israel_hamas deal to pause the prolonged conflict has been extended by two days beyond its original expiration on Tuesday morning. Hamas, which released about 50 hostages as part of the original agreement, is expected to free another 20 over the next two days, in exchange for a continuation of the release of Palestinian prisoners by Israel.