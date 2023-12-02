Israel-Hamas war Day 57: Israeli strikes kill over 175 people in Gaza after ceasefire ends | Top 10 updates
Israel and Hamas ceasefire ends, IDF attacks Gaza, killing at least 178 people.
Fighting breaks out between Israel and Hezbollah militants after ceasefire ends
After the end of a week-long ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) attacked houses and buildings, killing at least 178 people throughout the Gaza Strip in the first hours of fighting on early Saturday. Militants in Gaza resumed firing rockets into Israel, and fighting broke out between Israel and Hezbollah militants. Israel said it struck more than 200 Hamas targets.