Israel-Hamas War Day 58: World leaders call for fresh truce deal as death toll crosses 15,000 in Gaza | Top 10 updates
Israel-Hamas war: Since Friday morning, when the true deal collapsed, at least 240 Palestinians have been reported to be killed in the Gaza Strip with the overall death toll crossing 15,000
Israel-Hamas war: Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are continuing the large-scale airstrikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip as the world leaders deliberate to bring both parties back to the negotiating table. Since Friday morning, when the true deal collapsed, at least 240 Palestinians have been reported to be killed in the Gaza Strip with the overall death toll crossing 15,000. Israel has shifted the focus of bombardments to southern Gaza and ruled out any talks with Hamas about the ceasefire.